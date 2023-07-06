Here's a chance for children to become Tree Ambassadors

CHENNAI: City-based NGO, Communitree, has been at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly activities and initiatives for several years. Their latest endeavour aims to empower children as Tree Ambassadors through the creation of the second Children’s Urban Forest. Led by Hafiz Khan, the organisation is calling upon young environmental enthusiasts to become agents of change and inspire the world with their passion for nature.

“The Children’s Urban Forest ‘23 project is designed to encourage children to actively participate in tree planting. On November 14, kids will gather to plant trees and contribute towards the project’s sustainability by crowdfunding for each sapling. With a cost of Rs 299 per sapling, anyone can become a sponsor, ensuring the tree’s maintenance and management.

The commitment extends to the three-year upkeep of the forest, during which sponsors will receive updates on their sponsored trees’ growth status and a unique Tree geoTAG as a token of appreciation,” says Hafiz Khan. The project not only seeks to raise environmental awareness but also promotes valuable learning experiences for children. “Through this initiative, they will gain insights into the concept of crowdfunding, fostering a sense of collective responsibility for environmental preservation.

In addition, sponsors will receive a special ‘Tree Will’ document, ensuring their ongoing connection to the trees they support,” he adds. Participating schools have the opportunity to showcase their involvement by adding their logos to the project. Each child taking part will receive personalised videos and individual posters, highlighting their contribution as Green Ambassadors. The initiative aims to inspire others by encouraging kids to lead by example and make a positive impact on the environment. The previous year, almost 40 children planted over 1000 trees. “The Children’s Urban Forest project goes beyond tree planting, focusing on raising awareness and instiling a deep sense of responsibility for environmental conservation among the young participants.” For details, contact Communitree at 99401 42349.