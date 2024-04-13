Here is how you can study BS in Data Science & AI at IIT Madras' Zanzibar Campus

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Zanzibar Campus invites you to join the live webinar to get insights from speakers on how the BS program at IIT Madras Zanzibar equips students with the skills, knowledge, and global perspective needed to thrive in the digital age.

The Curiculum prepares students with a strong emphasis on practical learning, interdisciplinary approaches, and industry relevance,

From cutting-edge technologies to innovative research opportunities, the advanced curriculum at IITM ensures students are well-prepared to excel in their chosen fields and make a meaningful impact in the world.

IITM Zanzibar boasts an acclaimed faculty renowned for their expertise and contributions to their respective fields.

Comprising distinguished professors, researchers, and industry professionals, the faculty brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the classroom.

Their mentorship and guidance inspire students to achieve their full potential, fostering a dynamic learning environment. With a commitment to excellence in teaching and research, the acclaimed faculty at IITM plays a pivotal role in shaping future leaders and innovators.

Here are the details for the live webinar:

Register now: tinyurl.com/iitmz-web5

Date: April 16, 2024

Time: 05:30 PM IST/ 03:00 PM EAT

For more information, visit www.iitmz.ac.in/admission