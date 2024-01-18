Begin typing your search...

Heavy traffic congestion at Perungalathur as residents return home after Pongal

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Jan 2024 5:07 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-18 05:13:45.0  )
Traffic congestion in Chennai's Perungalathur. (Daily Thanthi)

CHENNAI: With many residents returning home after spending their Pongal holidays outside Chennai, there was a surge in traffic on Tambaram-GST Road and at Perungalathur, since Wednesday evening, as Omnibuses were seen dropping off commuters to the desired location.

Policemen deployed at the places are working to regulate the heavy flow of traffic for the public to travel without difficulty.

Free mini-buses operated at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) for the convenience of passengers lend to reducing traffic congestion in Vandalur and Kilambakkam areas significantly.

Officials from the transport department said that the number of passengers returning to the city was lower than expected.

