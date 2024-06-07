Heavy rush in bus and train services as students return to Chennai after summer holidays

CHENNAI: The reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu has led to a significant rush in bus and train services as students are returning to Chennai after the summer holidays.

Schools in Tamil Nadu typically reopen in the first week of June following the summer break. This year, the reopening date was initially set for June 6, aa the parliamentary election results were announced on June 4. However, due to the extreme summer heat, the reopening was postponed to June 10.

During the summer holidays, parents often take their children to visit their hometowns and relatives. Many students residing in Chennai had travelled to various parts of Tamil Nadu to spend their summer break. With schools set to reopen on June 10, these students are now returning to Chennai.

In response to the anticipated influx, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has planned to operate 705 special buses on June 9 to facilitate travel from different parts of Tamil Nadu and neighboring states back to Chennai. Additionally, special buses will be deployed as needed from all regions.

As a result, both government and private buses are experiencing a surge in passenger numbers. Similarly, unreserved compartments in trains are witnessing overcrowding.