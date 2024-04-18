Heavy rains in UAE; flight schedule hit Chennai airport for the second day  

CHENNAI: Due to unprecedented heavy rain in the United Arab Emirates, 12 flights from Chennai to Dubai, Kuwait, and Sharjah and return flights have been cancelled for the second day in a row. The flights, which were scheduled to depart from Chennai yesterday, were canceled due to heavy rain in the UAE. As a result, passengers are facing severe difficulties at Chennai Airport. The cancelled flights include 8 Chennai-Dubai-Chennai flights, 2 Chennai-Kuwait-Chennai flights, and 2 Chennai-Sharjah-Chennai flights.

Passengers who were scheduled to travel to Dubai, Kuwait, and Sharjah are facing significant delays and are stuck at Chennai Airport. The airport authorities have announced that the flights will resume once the weather conditions improve.

Meanwhile, passengers who were scheduled to travel on an Emirates Airlines flight to Dubai last night have been protesting at Chennai Airport, demanding alternative arrangements. The airline authorities have apologized for the inconvenience caused and have assured the passengers that they will be provided with alternative arrangements once the weather conditions improve.

The heavy rain in the UAE has caused significant disruptions to flight operations, and passengers are facing severe difficulties. The airport authorities are working to resume flight operations as soon as possible, but the safety of passengers is the top priority, officials said.