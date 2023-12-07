Heavy rains in Chennai make veggies dearer

CHENNAI: As Chennai slowly crawls back to normalcy from cyclone Michaung, vegetable prices soar in Koyambedu as a result of heavy rains.



Incoming trucks to the Koyambedu market dwindled as not just Chennai, but Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram too were severely hit by rain and floods. This development has made essential vegetables costlier by Rs 10.

Accordingly, Onions cost Rs 55 per kg, Tomatoes Rs 32 per kg, Brinjals are sold at Rs 40, Ginger at Rs 90 and Broad Beans at Rs 50.

Traders, however, opine that the situation would change for the better in a few days.