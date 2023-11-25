Begin typing your search...

Heavy rain lashes various parts of Chennai

Earlier on Thursday, the RMC issued an orange alert for Western Ghats districts predicting heavy rain for the next 48 hours.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Nov 2023 3:06 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-25 03:08:35.0  )
Heavy rain lashes various parts of Chennai
Visual from Chennai. (Photo credit: Justin George)

CHENNAI: Heavy rain with thunderstorm activity experienced in various areas in Chennai since early Saturday morning due to cyclonic circulation prevailing over the Tamil Nadu coast.

Many areas in the city, including Guindy, Velachery, Avadi, Poonamallee, Thiruverkadu, Chembarambakkam, Kotturpuram, T Nagar, Mylapore, Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Washermanpet, Pammal and Tondiarpet experienced heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has said that rain will continue in Chennai for the next three hours.

Earlier on Thursday, the RMC issued an orange alert for Western Ghats districts predicting heavy rain for the next 48 hours.

