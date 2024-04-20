Heat wave to continue, maximum temperatures to remain above normal

CHENNAI: As the temperature in several parts of Tamil Nadu rose slightly and were generally 4 degree Celsius above normal over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, the heat wave is likely to continue. The State is to witness heat wave conditions on Saturday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre stated that the maximum temperatures were generally above normal to appreciably above normal in parts of interior Tamil Nadu.

In coastal areas, the maximum temperatures were normal to above normal.

Until Saturday morning 08.30 am, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 43 degree Celsius in Erode, with at least 5 degree Celsius maximum temperature above normal.

Subsequently 41.9 degree Celsius in Vellore, and 41.2°C in Karur. Meanwhile, high temperatures were recorded in Tiruttani with 41 degree Celsius and 40.4 degree Celsius in Tirupattur.

The plains in the rest of interior Tamil Nadu recorded maximum temperature between 38 degree Celsius to 40 degree Celsius. Chennai recorded normal to above normal maximum temperature with maximum temperature at 38 degree Celsius.

Even as the parts of Western Ghats and adjoining districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next two days, the maximum temperature can rise in other places.

The temperature is expected to increase upto 3-5 degree Celsius above normal at a few places over interior Tamilnadu during the next 24 hours on Saturday. The plains can experience maximum temperatures of 39-42 degree Celsius.

Maximum temperature is likely to fall slightly on Sunday and likely to be 2-3 degree Celsius above normal at isolated places during the subsequent three days.

In Chennai, the sky condition is expected to be cloudy, with maximum temperature of 37-38 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 27-28 degree Celsius.