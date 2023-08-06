Health secretary conducts surprise inspection at Chengalpattu GH

CHENGALPATTU: State Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital where he pulled up the sanitary workers for not keeping the restrooms in a hygienic condition. The senior official along with district collector A R Rahul Nadh and other medical officers accompanied him. Bedi inspected all the wards and interacted with the patients and enquired about their grievances. When he visited the restrooms, he found them to be unclean and dimly lit while some toilets did not have any doors.

Following this, he had a meeting with the sanitary workers and warned them to maintain hygiene around the hospital. Speaking to reporters, he said that the hospital has adequate facilities and improvement would be done to the drinking water facilities and hygiene. He further noted that there were clean linen provided to the patients and there was adequate food provided to them at regular intervals.