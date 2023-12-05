Health minister visits waterlogged areas in Saidapet and distributes food at shelter

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the waterlogged areas in Saidapet and distributed food to the people in shelter homes and reviewed the cyclone relief measures in Jones Road at the Manthope school on Tuesday.

The minister said that the cyclonic storm in Chennai was very intense and every year during the 1st and 5th of December, about 5 cm of rainfall is recorded but this year in Nungambakkam, it is 58 cm and Meenambakkam recorded about 50 cm. Moreover, Northeast monsoon in Chennai saw never like before rains and 29 percent more rains has been received due to the cyclone.

As many as 50 medical camps are being conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The government hospitals are treating the people for emergency cases and the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital is also conducting medical camps. Health minister announced that medical camps will be conducted in 200 places. At least 50 medical camps will be conducted each in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur.

The minister said that Chennai beaches were experiencing high tides and the rainwater has to reach sea through Kosasthalaiyar, Cooum river, Adyar river and Buckingham Canal. However, since the sea had high tides since day before Sunday night, the water receding was difficult. Upon inspection of the Adyar and Buckingham Canal along with corporation officials, it was found that these places were unable to intake sufficient water and were only taking 10-15 percent of water inflow. This is why most of the places had water stagnation and it is slowly reducing," the minister said.

The minister visited the water stagnated areas in Saidapet and distributed food items to the people. The rainwater from the streets has started receding in most of the areas. Some of the areas in the locality had electricity restored in the past few hours. However, the flooding continues in certain areas because of excess water released from Poondi and Chembarambakkam reservoirs.

He added that several areas including Alandur, Chrompet, Pallavaram, Ambedkar nagar, Burma nagar and Virugambakkam and various areas in Saidapet and Mylapore continue to be impacted. The minister said that storm water drains have helped in restoring normalcy within 24hrs.

