Health Minister Ma Su laid foundation for neurology block at RGGGH

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian laid the foundation of the neurology block at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The building will be constructed at Rs 65 crore at the hospital. The neurology block of the hospital will be a four-storey building with an area of 1,12,247 square feet.

The old neurology block was damaged during a fire accident last year and the building, which is about a century old, needed repair.

The State Health Minister had announced to set up the new block in the assembly. Based on the announcement, the new block will be constructed and the Public Works Department would take charge of the same.

Other facilities including laboratory equipment and the hostel facility equipment were also inaugurated at a cost of Rs 12.65 crore for the new nurses training center at the Family Welfare Training Centre. The new building has 5 floors, 6 training laboratories, 40 hostel rooms, and a conference hall was inaugurated.

A total of 11 Government Nursing Training Centres are functioning in Tamil Nadu and 660 students are receiving training as Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM).

A total of 2,50,000 students have been benefited from these centers and ANM trainees are being given Rs 36,000 each as an incentive for a period of 2 years.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) will soon undertake the recruitment for 2,271 village health nurses.

The minister awarded certificates and medals to 7,000 medical personnel for their outstanding fieldwork during the Michaung cyclone and heavy rains in southern districts.

Appreciating the healthcare workers for their service, he said that special camps were conducted in the southern districts of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanyakumari due to heavy rains.

"The camps were also conducted during the cyclone in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chennai for a fortnight. A total of 24,819 camps were conducted in these 8 districts and 13,33,211 people were benefitted," he said.