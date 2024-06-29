Health minister inaugurates new equipment and Unani center at KCSSH Guindy

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated medical equipment costing a total of Rs 14.25 crore and Unani Medical Unit at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on Saturday.

The minister said that various measures are being taken to raise the standard of the hospital as a world-class hospital.

The new equipment includes a Bi-Plane brain blood vessel cath lab, used for treating blood vessel tumors in the brain, blood vessel leaks, blood vessel blockages, blood vessel blockages in the leg, blood leaks in the stomach area and cancer tumors causing blood coagulation through pores.

"This treatment starts from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh in private hospitals but would be provided free at the KCSSH. Additionally, Holmium Laser tool has also been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore. The tool will help to treat tumors, and blood clots in the kidney area in men with ease. It usually costs

Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh in private hospitals. That too will now be treated free of charge under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, " the minister said.

As many as 3,13,854 out-patients have benefitted from the hospital in the last one year, while 66,855 in patients have been treated at the hospital. A total of 2,315 surgeries have been performed, besides 7,89,913 diagnostic tests and 7,512 CT scan tests.

Inaugurating the Government Unani Medical Unit at the hospital, the minister said that a large number of people would benefit from the Unani Medical Units across all the sections of the society and it was very helpful during the pandemic mainly.

The state has always encouraged Unani medicine. The health department plans to enter into an agreement with the Center for Unani Medicine and Central Research, New Delhi to promote medical care through Unani.