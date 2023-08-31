Health Minister discharged after angiogram

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday underwent a coronary angiogram at the Government Omandurar Multi Speciality Hospital.

Earlier in the day, the minister was rushed to Government Kalaignar centenary hospital after he complained of giddiness while interacting with the visitors at his camp office.

All necessary medical tests were done. “Based on medical examination, Subramanian was referred to the Omandurar hospital for coronary angiogram.

The angio was done and revealed that there was no significant blockage in the blood vessels. He was discharged after medical treatment around 2.30 pm,” said a medical bulletin issued by director of Tamil Nadu Government Multi-speciality Hospital.