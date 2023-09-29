Health institutions instructed to participate in cleanliness campaign on Oct 2

CHENNAI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Integrated Cleanliness Campaign on 1st October 2023, at 10 am, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has instructed all the institutions to carry out cleanliness measures in coordination with the public on the 1st October 2023.

Considering the same, all the Deputy Director of Health Services, City Health Officers, Principals of Training Centres have been instructed to carry out cleaning activity at Primary Health Centres, Health Sub Centres, Urban Primary Health Centers and training centres on 14 October, 2023.

The DDHS and Principals of Training Centres have been requested to instruct the medical officers to arrange the cleanliness activity in the Block PHC, additional PHC and health centers in rural areas.

The City Health Officers have been requested to instruct the staff to arrange the cleanliness activity in the Urban Primary Health Centers and Urban Health and Wellness Centres in Urban areas.

Cleaning activity has to be conducted as part of dengue control activity in nearby villages and the medical officers have been instructed to arrange the cleanliness activity and antilarval work, tyre removal campaign, breeding source reduction, plastic waste and coconut shell removal, health department sources said.