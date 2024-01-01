Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jan 2024 1:46 AM GMT
Headless torso tied to stone found in lake after 5 days
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday recovered the body of a headless man in Chembarambakkam lake. The identity is yet to be known. Police suspect the age to be around 35 years and said that the body was in the water for over five days.

Police are analysing complaints on missing persons in the neighbouring stations. The body was sent for post-mortem and an inquiry is on.

A group of fishermen spotted the body and informed the police who rushed to the spot and secured the area.

“The body was tied to a stone. Apart from the head, hands and legs are also cut off,” police said.

Kundrathur police have registered a case and an inquiry is on. Further search is on in the waterbody and nearby areas to find the missing parts.

DTNEXT Bureau

