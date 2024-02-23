Head constable suspended for making lewd comments to woman

CHENNAI: A head constable attached to the Crime Wing of the Otteri Police Station was suspended on Thursday for making lewd comments to a woman when she had come to the police station to get her stolen two-wheeler back.

The suspended policeman has been identified as Velmurugan. The action was taken against the policeman based on a complaint given by the woman to senior police officers.

The woman had lodged a complaint after her two-wheeler went missing on February 14.

A case was registered based on her complaint. Two days later, she spotted her vehicle at Pudupet.

She then went to the police station and informed Velmurugan about this.

The vehicle was recovered and taken into police custody.

As a follow up the woman went to the police station a couple of days back and met Velmurugan to get her vehicle back. But Velmurugan said that since an FIR was registered, the due procedure had to be followed and she would receive the vehicle after completion of court proceedings. But the woman started arguing and during the argument, Velmurugan told her that she had a beautiful face and looked beautiful even when she was crying. He then told her to remove the burqa as it hid her face, sources said.

On Tuesday, she lodged a complaint with senior police officials against Velmurugan.

After an inquiry, Velmurugan was placed under suspension on Thursday.