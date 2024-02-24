Head constable dismissed for misbehaving with woman

CHENNAI: A head constable, attached to Sembium police station, who allegedly misbehaved with different women, has been dismissed from service. The dismissed police man has been identified as M Senthil Kumar.

While on duty at a Corona containment zone in West Mambalam, during June, 2020, he allegedly vanished from his deployed area and went to the house of a 20-year-old woman, whose address he had extracted earlier and tried to misbehave with her.

He was also in an illicit relationship with the wife of another policeman in Saidapet police quarters. He had also tried to misbehave with another woman in the same quarters, police sources said.

After conducting enquiry by a senior official, Senthil Kumar was dismissed from service on Thursday.