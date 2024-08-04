Head constable dies in bike accident near Porur

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old police head constable was killed after a speeding sports bike collided with his two-wheeler near Porur, on Sunday morning. The youth on the sports bike survived with injuries.

The deceased was identified as M Kumaran who was attached to the SRMC police station in Porur.

On Sunday, Kumaran was sent to monitor overspeeding along the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass road and was returning to the police station when the accident happened. Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumaran was making a U-turn when the other bike, coming from Tambaram towards Porur, rammed into the cop's two-wheeler.

The police constable who was not wearing a helmet was thrown to the ground and suffered severe injuries. Police said that he died on the spot.

The youth on the sports bike, identified as Sathya Sai Ram of Anna Nagar, sustained minor injuries.

Poonamallee TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel recovered Kumaran's body and sent it for a postmortem exam while Sathya was sent to a private hospital for treatment, following which he will be arrested, police said.