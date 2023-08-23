HC to hear Sasi’s ouster appeal on Aug 30

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court agreed to hear the appeal filed by VK Sasikala, against her dismissal as AIADMK general secretary, on August 30.

After the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who was the general secretary of the AIADMK, Sasikala was elected as the general secretary by the AIADMK cadre.

However, after Sasikala was convicted in the Disproportionate Asset case, a resolution was passed in the AIADMK general council meeting in 2017 to remove Sasikala from the post. Subsequently, Sasikala moved the city civil court seeking to ban her removal from the post of general secretary of AIADMK. However, the court refused to entertain Sasikala’s prayer.

Later, Sasikala appealed in the Madras High Court challenging the civil court’s order. A division bench comprising Justice R Subramanian and Justice R Kalaimathi agreed to hear the case on August 30.