HC suspends lookout notice against RK Suresh in Aarudhra gold scam

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court suspended the lookout notice issued against BJP functionary and actor RK Suresh in connection with the Aarudhra gold scam and directed the police not to arrest him until further orders.

Justice G Jayachandran directed Suresh to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on December 12 and participate in the inquiry regarding the multi-crore scam.

Appearing for Suresh, his counsel contended that his client was still in the United Arab Emirates for his child’s medical treatment. Further, the counsel submitted the affidavit stating that Suresh would return to Chennai on December 10.

In the counter affidavit, the counsel for the police stated reasons to issue a lookout notice against Suresh under section 91 of CrPC.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to December 18 and directed the EOW not to arrest Suresh until further orders of the court.

The wing had registered a case against the directors of the Aarudhra gold trading firm, through which the persons involved had alleged cheated more than one lakh depositors and swindled about Rs 2,438 crore promising huge interest on their investments. The EOW also issued a lookout notice against Suresh, as the arrested accused Russo named the actor in connection with the scam.