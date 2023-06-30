HC slams DGP for not paying inspector, says he failed in his duty

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has commented that the Director General of Police (DGP) has failed to discharge his duty to consider and pass appropriate orders on the representation submitted by a police inspector.



The court termed DGP’s behaviour as illegal, unjust, arbitrary, irrational and in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.



Allowing a writ petition filed by MA Ranjith, Inspector of Police, Dharmapuri district, Justice Battu Devanand directed the DGP to examine the representation dated December 14, 2019 submitted by the petitioner and take appropriate action within a week.



“This is one of the classic cases of the lethargic attitude of the bureaucrats in our country. Every employee who discharges his duties honestly would expect payment of his or her salary regularly from the employer, without any unreasonable delay. The employee has to survive himself and has to feed the family. The person has to take care of all necessities of his family members from the salary he is getting,” the High Court observed.



During the course of the hearing, counsel M Madhuprakash representing the petitioner contended that the petitioner’s salary is being kept on hold for a very long time. He accused some higher official’s pressure and mismanagement as reasons.



“The petitioner submitted many representations about his pending salary, but no steps have been taken till date. As he is totally dependent on his salary, he is unable to manage his regular life and family. His wife is suffering from cancer and he has to take care of her medical expenses. He has to bear the education and maintenance expenses of his two children,” he argued.



Additional Advocate General M Kumaresan had placed a status report on the court which said the representation dated December 14, 2019 is not disposed off by the Diretor General of Police till date.

