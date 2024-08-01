Madras HC reduces ex-AIADMK MLA RP Pramasivam's jail term in disproportionate assets case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday reduced the sentence imposed on former MLA RP Pramasivam of the AIADMK from 4 years to 2 years in a disproportionate assets case.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the criminal appeal moved by the former minister challenging the conviction and sentence imposed by the Villupuram principal sessions court in the disproportionate assets case.

After hearing the appeal, the judge reduced the conviction to 2 years and also reduced the fine amount from Rs 33 lakh to Rs 26 lakh.

Further, the judge also quashed the sessions court order confiscating the former minister's property to the value of the disproportionate assets.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Villupuram had registered a case against former AIADMK's Chinnasalem MLA Paramasivam and his wife Poonkodi for accumulating assets to the tune of Rs 28.76 lakh between June 17, 1991, to May 13, 1996, disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Later, the charges against Poonkodi abated following her death during the course of the trial.

In 2021, the trial court convicted Paramasivam and imposed a fine of Rs 33.04 lakh. It also ordered the confiscation of property valued to the tune of the disproportionate assets.