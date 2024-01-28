HC receives copies of people’s plan for Ennore wetlands

CHENNAI: Three retired High Court Judges Justice S Muralidhar, Justice K Kannan, Justice D Hariparanthaman on Saturday received the first copies of a “People’s plan for the eco-restoration of the Ennore wetlands” during an event organised by Ennore Paathukappu Kuzhu in Egmore.

During the event the residents shared the experiences which they are facing for these years. People who are born in Ennore has to suffer the issues throughout their life with many health issues.

The Tamil Nadu Government recently announced the Rs 40- crore Ennore eco-restoration project. “There is no assurance that government would implement the Rs 40-crore Ennore eco- restoration the plans which they have said to Ennore residents but I assure that the issue will be placed before the government” said Justice S Muralidhar. He also stated that development without people is a meaningless development.

Justice K Kannan said that the government should hear the public views and incorporate the grievances into future plans.

“If the public protest against a company for polluting, necessary actions should be taken against the company,” said Justice D Hariparanthaman.

The plan was introduced with the unveiling of a cloth banner with three panels: a master map created by local fishermen for the restoration of the wetland, an artistic story map depicting the timeline of the Ennore battle, and the values and objectives guiding the plan.

The plan is based on principles that emphasise social and ecological justice, variety, and traditional wisdom, as well as people’s rights to information, representation, and decision-making.

“The kids who are in this area are unenergetic and unable to do any basic physical activities. The newborn children are also born with genetic disorders. The women also suffer due to irregular periods, infertility and skin problems which is very common among the residents,” said M Amudha, a resident of Ennore.