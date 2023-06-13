HC inquires CBSE on compartment exam for KVS students, issues notice

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to explain whether compartment examination is conducted for Class XI and whether those who fail in more than one subject are not allowed to write the supplementary examination.

Hearing the appeal plea filed by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu pointed out that the Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that the court should not interfere in matters related to education and adjourned the hearing to next week.

Earlier, hearing a bunch of pleas filed by the KVS students, a single judge of the High Court directed the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to conduct the supplementary examination for all the students, throughout Tamil Nadu, who failed in more than one subject, to enable them to come out successful and get promoted to the XII standard as a one time measure.

Assailing this, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan filed an appeal petition in the High Court.

Earlier, the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan moved to the Madras High Court seeking a direction to conduct a compartment/supplementary examination for those who failed in the academic year 2022-2023 for promotion to get admitted in XII standard.