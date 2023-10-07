Begin typing your search...

HC grants interim bail to five long serving convicts

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Oct 2023 11:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-06 23:46:03.0  )
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted interim bail to the long-time serving convicts including three muslim convicts, whose name was in the recommendation list for premature release and was sent to Governor for approval.

The additional public prosecutor, E Raj Thilak, submitted that the Governor has not taken any decision on the government’s recommendation to release the longtime serving convicts from jail.

He further submitted that the Supreme Court and the High Court had already granted bail to an inmate, whose files were pending with the Governor and noted that the government had no objection to release the petitioners on bail.

Recording the submission, a division bench of the High Court comprising Justice SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan granted interim bail to the five convicts including, who were serving long time in prison and adjourns the case.

ChennaiMHCMadras High CourtBaillong serving convictsSupreme Court
DTNEXT Bureau

