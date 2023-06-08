Begin typing your search...

HC gives nod to take action against former minister SP Velumani

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram representing the state said the High Court in 2020 ordered that no further action should be taken based on the preliminary investigation done in 2019.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Jun 2023 10:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-07 22:15:40.0  )
HC gives nod to take action against former minister SP Velumani
X

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to proceed with the findings of the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) regarding irregularities in the tenders awarded by Chennai Corporation between 2018 - 2019. The government cannot be restrained from taking legal actions, said the division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu..

In 2020, Arappor Iyakkam filed a petition seeking the government to initiate an inquiry regarding its complaint against former municipal administration minister SP Velumani and former Chennai corporation commissioner D Karthikeyan.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram representing the state said the High Court in 2020 ordered that no further action should be taken based on the preliminary investigation done in 2019. Subsequently, the A-G requested a further investigation and legal action in the case. A total of 37 tenders worth Rs 590 crore were awarded to renovate roads and stormwater drainage in Chennai.

ChennaiDirectorate of Vigilance and Anti-CorruptionTamil Nadu governmentD KarthikeyanAdvocate General R Shunmugasundaram
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X