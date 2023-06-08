HC gives nod to take action against former minister SP Velumani

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to proceed with the findings of the preliminary inquiry conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) regarding irregularities in the tenders awarded by Chennai Corporation between 2018 - 2019. The government cannot be restrained from taking legal actions, said the division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu..

In 2020, Arappor Iyakkam filed a petition seeking the government to initiate an inquiry regarding its complaint against former municipal administration minister SP Velumani and former Chennai corporation commissioner D Karthikeyan.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram representing the state said the High Court in 2020 ordered that no further action should be taken based on the preliminary investigation done in 2019. Subsequently, the A-G requested a further investigation and legal action in the case. A total of 37 tenders worth Rs 590 crore were awarded to renovate roads and stormwater drainage in Chennai.