HC directs GCC to de-seal the dubbing union building for demolition

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to de-seal the South Indian Cine, Television Artists, and Dubbing Artists Union building.

Hearing a plea filed by the South Indian Cine, Television Artists and Dubbing Artists Union, a division bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and P Dhanabal granted three months time to demolish the building.

"The building should not be used for any purpose in the interregnum and that the Greater Chennai Corporation would be at liberty to proceed against the Union, in accordance with the law, if the building was not demolished within the stipulated time," the court added.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel representing the Union volunteered to demolish the entire building and construct a new one after obtaining the necessary approvals.

Further, the petitioner urged the court to order the de-sealing of the building so that it could be demolished in the next six months at the Union's cost.

Responding to this, the counsel representing the Greater Chennai Corporation objected to the grant of a long period of six months time to demolish the building.

TNB Kathiravan, General Secretary of South Indian Cine, Television Artists and Dubbing Artists Union moved the Madras High Court seeking an order to de-seal the building which was sealed by the Greater Chennai Corporation for building violations on March 10.

