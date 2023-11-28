HC directs CB-CID to take action in violence case near AIADMK HQ

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) has directed the CBCID (Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department) to take action against the supporters of the leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami if any prima facie found in the violence that erupted at AIADMK headquarters in 2022.



Former Legislative Member (MLA) and ardent supporter of O Panneerselvam (OPS) JCD Prabhakar moved the MHC to take action in the complaint filed by him in Royapettah police station.

The case was listed before Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan.

After the perusal of the petition, the judge directed the CB-CID to take action within two weeks in the complaint lodged by JCD Prabhakar including EPS if prima facie found.

JCD Prabhakar filed a case in the Royapettah police station alleging that EPS orchestrated an attack on the OPS supporters, who tried to enter into the AIADMK headquarters, during the General Council meeting held on July 11, 2022.

Prabhakar prayed for a direction to transfer the case from Royapettah police to CB-CID as the police have not taken any steps to investigate the matter, and have not made any progress.

JCD Prabhakar made a complaint to take action against EPS, C Ve Shanmugam, and other AIADMK functionaries for the alleged attack.