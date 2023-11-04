HC cancels anticipatory bail to ex-employees of Vishal Film Factory

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to the former accountant of Vishal Film Factory, GR Ramya, and two others due to non-compliance with the court order.

The film production company moved the High Court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to their former employees as they violated the court’s conditions.

The case was listed before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira. The counsel for the film production company contended that the former employees did not comply with the conditions imposed during the granting of anticipatory bail. The counsel contended that they did not execute the bond amount for bail, did not submit surety of immovable property for Rs 20 lakh, and failed to appear before the police station concerned.

The counsel for the police submitted that the accused had absconded and were not found at the address mentioned in their affidavit.

After the submission, the judge allowed the petition and canceled the anticipatory bail.

In 2020, Vishal Film Factory lodged a complaint in Virugambakkam police station alleging that their accountant, G. R Ramya and two others swindled money from the company to the tune of Rs 45 lakhs.

However, the MHC granted anticipatory bail to the alleged accused on certain conditions.