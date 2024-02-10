Hawkers blocking Mylapore walkways, rue residents

CHENNAI: Residents and commuters on South Mada Street in Mylapore claim that encroachers have complete control over the area. Locals are furious that the problem has existed for more than thirty years and are calling for a long-term solution.

Furthermore, they assert that every hawker has been encroaching on the space for generations and operating on the walkways that were intended for pedestrian use. There is always traffic jams in the neighbourhood due to the heavily clogged roads.

These unlawfully occupying pavement vegetable vendors encircle Mylapore, and their vegetable and other trash wastes are deposited on the roadside, which contribute to the threat of stray cattle.

“Apart from the pavement they expand their space by occupying 2 or 3 feet of public roads making it congested. Every year there is a mega anti-encroachment drive done by Chennai Corporation by police, but of no use. The illegal structures are back to the spot after a few days.” said R Ramesh, a resident of Mylapore.

When contacted an official attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the eviction drive is conducted frequently and the encroachments are removed. The next eviction drive will take place on Friday, he added.