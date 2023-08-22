Haphazard parking by autos cause inconvenience to public in Perambur

CHENNAI: Unauthorised parking of autos in Perambur has caused traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public. People complain that though the issue has been reported to the authorities nothing has been done, and the local body must urgently regulate auto stands in the area.

“We have an auto stand in the locality for the past 20 years, and we don’t create any trouble for the public. But some auto drivers park vehicles near the bus stop and school. That causes traffic jams and people find it difficult to board buses. These autos park in a haphazard manner, especially during peak hours and some vehicles halt for over 30 minutes. The share autos worsen the situation as they do not follow traffic rules,” said A Arulraj, an auto driver near Perambur Railway Station.

Usually, the area is congested, and due to the ongoing metro rail construction work inconvenience for commuters is even more.

The auto drivers always park near the bus stop and block people who wait to board the buses.

“The number of autos has increased drastically, and since we are unable to see the buses pass by, at times miss boarding the bus. So, we are forced to take share autos to reach our workplace on time. We have raised the issue to the local body authorities but there have been no steps taken to resolve it. Unless the metro rail construction is completed there won’t be respite from traffic congestion,” stated V Shanmugam, a resident of Perambur.

He added that the government should enforce regulations for auto drivers and ensure that they park their vehicles in a coherent manner.

Greater Chennai Corporation’s zonal officials did not respond to the calls by DT Next.