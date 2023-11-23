Begin typing your search...

Habitual offender slashes his throat in police station

The man was identified as Immanuel, of KC Garden in Perambalur.

23 Nov 2023
CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man, who was involved in a few hurt cases and attempted murder case, walked inside the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station on Wednesday evening and reportedly slit his throat alleging that the cops are foisting cases against him. He was admitted to GH.

The man was identified as Immanuel, of KC Garden in Perambalur.

After reaching the police station Immanuel had slashed his throat with a blade. He had also slashed his left hand, police said.

As bleeding Immanuel collapsed at the station, shocked policemen there took him to Periyar Nagar GH for medical attention.

The doctors there administered as many as 20 stitches on him and admitted in the hospital. While he is undergoing treatment there, the police have registered a fresh case against him and further enquiry is on.

