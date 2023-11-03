GUVI joins with Galgotias University for C2C programme

CHENNAI: IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad-incubated Company GUVI and Galgotias University, Greater Noida, have joined hands to bring the ‘College2Corporate’ (C2C) Programme to more than 4,000 students of Galgotias University.

“This strategic partnership aims to upskill college students with more than 1,000 industry-recognised skill certifications and bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing a comprehensive set of practice tools, courses, and mentorship to nurture their technical skills,” said a release from IIT-Madras.

GUVI’s C2C Program is designed to empower college students with career-boosting tech skills.

It features an extensive range of offerings, such as over 100 tech webinars, 100 workshops, and 300+ self-paced tech courses delivered in multiple regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Odia, Bengali, and English, besides foreign languages like Spanish and Arabic.

This diverse approach caters to various learning preferences, ensuring comfortable upskilling for all.

The C2C Program not only allows students to explore a wide array of career paths in both tech and non-tech domains but also helps them identify their strengths, understand industry trends, and master high-demand technical skills. This empowers students to make informed decisions about their future careers.

Galgotias University is one of the highly graded universities of the UGC, Ministry of Education, Government of India.