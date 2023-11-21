Guv Ravi to flag off 15th Nat'l Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Chennai

CHENNAI: To provide an opportunity to the tribal youth from remote tribal areas in the country, the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi would inaugurate the 15th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (NTYE) in the city on Wednesday (November 22).

Addressing the reporters here, K Kunhammed, State Director of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) said that with an objective to provide an opportunity to the tribal youth of the selected states and districts to visit different places to understand the cultural ethos, language and lifestyles of people depicting unity in diversity of our national life.

“The focus of the program is on creating awareness regarding education, skill development, employment opportunities and socio-economic development of tribal communities,” Kunhammed said.

“TN Governor Ravi will inaugurate the seven days program on November 22. In the seven-day program, a variety of activities including academic sessions by experts, traditional folk performances of participating states, fitness activities, exposure visits, will be held. Apart from this, the tribal youths will be taken for exposure visits to Chennai Port Trust, CRPF Centre in Avadi, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, BM Birla Planetarium, Aavin Ambattur, Marina beach and resort on various days,” Kunhammed detailed.

Further, J Sampathkumar, Deputy Director of NYKS said, “A total number of 200 boys and girls from the age group of 18 to 21 studying in various schools and colleges from the remote areas of Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with 20 escorting officers of CRPF, BSF and NYKS would participate in the program. And the tribal youth will perform the traditional folk dances of their region on the program.”

Apart from Governor Ravi, State minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu, MLA JMH Aassan Maulana and State secretary to Youth Welfare and Sports Development department, Atulya Misra are to take part in the event in various days.