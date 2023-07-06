Begin typing your search...

Guv Ravi responds to DMK's sanction letter seeking AIADMK leaders' prosecution

The state government has to submit a duly authenticated copy of the investigation report of KC Veeramani for further investigation, the governor replied.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 July 2023 11:23 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday responded to the state law minister S Regupathy's letter seeking sanction for prosecution against the former ministers of the AIADMK regime.

"CBI cases against former ministers BV Ramanaa and C Vijayabaskar are under legal examination. The state government has to submit a duly authenticated copy of the investigation report of KC Veeramani for further investigation. Raj Bhavan has not received any information or requests in respect of MR Vijaya Bhaskar from the state government," the Governor said in his reply.

Notably, the Governor said that the media reports have appeared with reference to a letter of the state law minister that sanction for prosecution against the BV Ramanaa, C Vijaya Bhaskar, KC Veeramani and MR Vijaya Bhaskar who were ministers in the previous AIADMK government.

