Gun-toting cops to patrol district

CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to curb incidents of crime in district, the police department has come up with an initiative to deploy cops with guns to patrol various areas on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Saipraneeth inaugurated the patrol vehicle from the local station on Tuesday. With two consecutive murders rocking the district in the last few months, policemen with guns are engaged on patrol duty near the Chengalpattu court and near the Collector’s office.

The police department has also identified 67 history-sheeters in the city police station radius and 94 history-sheeters in taluk police station area. Following this, the district police are taking various measures to prevent crime incidents and hence have come up with the idea of patrolling the areas with gun-toting cops.