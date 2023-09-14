Gun running: Five secured in Chennai

CHENNAI: A police team which went to look for illicit liquor trade stumbled upon a gun running racket on Thursday in Kolathur, police sources said here. Police have secured five persons including a Congress party worker.



The arrested were identified as Yogesh, who runs two hotels in the area, his friend and Congress worker Sayed Sarfaras Navas, Sayed Abu Tahir, Rahmathullah and Mukthar.

Police get to know about the gun running after they checked the mobile phone of Yogesh, in which photos of him, holding the gun, were stored.

Though the cops went to check the illicit trade of liquor in his hotels, the police team decided to dig deep into the gun running matter. Yogesh reportedly told the police that he purchased the gun from UP for a price of Rs.60,000 and sold the same to real estate businessman Sayed Abu Tahir for Rs.1.5 lakh through Sarfaras. He is facing a murder case in Ambattur. Police had recovered the gun from his house. Police had also picked up his associates Rahmathullah and Mukthar.