Gujarat man arrested for cheating Chennai man through dating site

CHENNAI: The Cyber crime wing of Chennai Police on Friday arrested a Gujarat man, who posed as a woman in a dating site and over time, convinced a City resident to invest in Forex trade and cheated him of more than Rs 69 lakh.



The Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case based on a complaint from a Mylapore resident in July this year. According to the complaint, he got in touch with a woman in April through a dating site and then they kept in touch through Telegram.

Over a period of time, the man shared personal information like income details, personal wealth, bank balance, fixed deposit details among others. Though the woman refused to come in a video call, the complainant did not sense anything amiss and believing her words, he agreed to invest in Forex trade.

Only after investing about Rs 69.4 lakh, the complainant realised that he was taken for a ride and lodged a complaint. "During the investigation, the details of the suspect bank accounts were obtained. It was found the fraudsters belonged to Ahmedabad, Gujarat and a special team was formed and one of the bank account holders was caught, " an official release stated.

Police arrested the accused, Sudhir Tandan (39) of Ahmedabad on seized a Cellphone and 9 Debit cards from him.

He was produced before a magistrate in Ahmedabad and was brought to Chennai after obtaining a transit warrant there. He was produced before a magistrate in the city and then remanded to judicial custody.

Police appealed to public to beware of investment scams through dating sites.