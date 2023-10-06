Gujarat health officials visit TN healthcare facilities

CHENNAI: A team of sixty health department officials across various specialities from Gujarat are being trained at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital under the Healthcare Leadership Enhancement Programme in various departments. The Health Minister Ma Subramanian interacted with the doctors on Friday.

An interactive discussion was held with the doctors and they also visited the medical facilities at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Poonamallee Primary Health Center and Tambaram Government Hospital.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that the doctors visited the patients and oversaw the treatment being provided to the patients. They appreciated the medical facilities of the government hospitals, especially the robotic surgery equipment for cancer care and advanced medical Double Balloon Endoscopy equipment.

The health minister also presented the "Eat Right Stations" award to the Thiruvallur and Avadi railway station through the Tamil Nadu Food Safety Department. The food safety department is already issuing Eat Right certificate to restaurants and food preparation halls in the temples. As part of a new venture, two railway stations, Thiruvallur and Avadi, have been awarded the Eat Right Station certificate.

Health minister Ma Subramanian also announced that as part of the Kalaignar centenary celebrations, as many as 100 camps will be held to enrol more people under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme on November 18th, 2023. A total of 1.44 crore families are already being benefitted under the scheme.

The minister said that after the announcement of organ donors being awarded with State honours, at least four people have been honoured by the government and 1,652 people have registered for organ donation.

Talking about the dengue cases in the State, the minister said that there is no need to panic and the situation is under control. So far, 4,745 dengue cases and four deaths have been reported in the State.