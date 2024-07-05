Guindy railway station redevelopment under Amrit Bharat scheme reaches half-way mark, to be ready by September

CHENNAI: Guindy railway station in the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section is being transformed for Rs 13.50 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

About 50 per cent of the work has been completed and the redeveloped station building is set to be completed by September this year, said a Southern Railway statement. The station has an average footfall of more than 60,000 passengers per day and serves as a crucial railhead, connecting numerous prominent educational institutions in the heart of Chennai.

Redevelopment works such as facade improvements, a new booking office, platform resurfacing, roof replacement, two-wheeler parking area, three lift installations, passenger information display system, a public announcement system, and CCTV installation have been planned for Guindy station. Currently, the old parking zone along GST road has also been redeveloped.

“The development of the station under the ABSS scheme is appreciable. But still, issues like the tactile pathway must be looked into,” said K Raghuraman, advisory board member of the Tamil Nadu State Differently Abled association and a regular commuter at Guindy railway station.

“For the persons with disabilities facilities like gentle slopes and elevators for easy access to platforms and main concourse will be provided. Braille and tactile signage, clear audio announcements for visually impaired passengers. Wheelchair-accessible ticket counters, waiting areas, and platforms are also planned under the scheme to help the passengers,” said A Elumalai, public relations officer of the Chennai division.

Southern Railway GM inspects railway stations in Chennai, Tiruchy

Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh along with other senior officials inspected railway stations in Chennai and Tiruchirapalli division and reviewed the redevelopment works of ABSS. GM held discussions with the DRMs, Divisional Officers, and contractors on issues related to the infrastructural works and instructed officials to ensure minimum passenger inconvenience.