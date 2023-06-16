Guindy Children's Park to be closed for 6 months

CHENNAI: As the State Forest Department set to undertake upgradation works at Guindy Children's Park, the park will be closed for six months from Monday.

According to a Department release, Guindy Children's Park, a medium-category zoo, has been a beloved destination for families and nature enthusiasts alike for several years. In order to enhance the park's visitor experience and align with contemporary trends, the management has undertaken a comprehensive plan to introduce upgraded civic amenities, interactive technologies, and educational resources.

"The forthcoming improvements include the installation of a modern café within the park premises, offering visitors a delightful space to relax and rejuvenate amidst the natural surroundings. Additionally, a QR-based ticketing system will be implemented, simplifying entry procedures and ensuring a smooth and efficient ticketing experience for park visitors," the release said.

One of the key highlights of the upgradation project is the introduction of interactive signboards throughout the park. These signboards will provide informative and engaging content about the park's flora and fauna, serving as a valuable educational resource for visitors of all ages.

"By offering a deeper understanding of the local ecosystem and its biodiversity, Guindy Children's Park aims to foster an appreciation for nature and conservation among its visitors. The Tamil Nadu Forest Department envisions Guindy Children's Park as a Centre for nature education in Chennai, catering to both school groups and individual visitors. Educational programs, guided tours, and workshops will be organized to promote environmental awareness and inspire a sense of stewardship towards our natural heritage," it added.