Guideline values for properties in Chennai released for public view

CHENNAI: The district administration of Chennai has asked the public to send objections and suggestions on draft guideline values for .

In a release, district collector (in-charge) A Anusuyadevi said that the revenue village-wise guidelines have been placed at the offices of sub-registrars, taluk offices and other important government offices for public view. "If the public have any objections or suggestions, they should send them to the evaluation sub-committee functioning in the district collector office in Singaravelar Building within 15 days, " she added.

Draft guidelines values have been prepared as per Indian Stamp Act and values have been prepared for all the revenue villages in the district.

The draft guidelines can be accessed at www.tnreginet.gov.in.