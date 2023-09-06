Guest workers' mobile phones stolen near Mylapore

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a man who trespassed into a guest workers' makeshift quarters near Mylapore and stole five mobile phones.

The intruder also attacked a guest worker who tried to prevent him from escaping, police said.

The injured man was identified as Pintu Kumar, a native of Jharkhand. He was employed at a construction site on Justice Sundaram Salai in Mylapore.

During the early hours of Tuesday, a yet-to-be-identified man entered their makeshift tenements at the construction site and stole their mobile phones.

On his way out, he had allegedly stamped on Pintu Kumar's leg, who woke up and let out screams.

The intruder attacked Pintu and escaped the scene. Pintu was moved to a hospital nearby for treatment after which he filed a police complaint.

Police have collected the CCTV camera footage from the neighborhood to track the suspect and also based on the account of the victim's statement, who had seen the suspect.