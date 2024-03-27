Guest worker found murdered on ECR beach; Two detained in Andhra

CHENNAI: Neelankarai police have secured two suspects who murdered a guest worker from Bihar allegedly after a drunken brawl at Injambakkam beach off East Coast Road.



On Tuesday evening, Police were alerted by those indulged in beach cleaning about a man lying unconscious with blood injuries on his neck on the beach sands near Injambakkam Sai Baba temple.

A police team rushed to the scene and secured the man and moved it to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police said that there were injury marks all over the body which suggested that the deceased was attacked with a broken bottle.

The victim was identified as Jitendra Das (33), a native of Sitarmahi district in Bihar.

On perusal of CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, Police found three persons walking towards the beach including the deceased and only

two persons returning.

Police suspect the two to have murdered Jitendra and fled the beach. Based on tower locations of the mobile phone service providers, police traced the duo to have fled the city after the incident and escaped to Andhra Pradesh.

Neelankarai Police alerted their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh and the duo were detained in Kurnool, police sources said.

A team from Neelankarai Police were sent to Kurnool to secure the suspects.