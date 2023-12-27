Guest worker beaten to death, probe on

CHENNAI: A guest worker was allegedly beaten to death by his co-worker in neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Raja (20) of Bihar.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was employed at a Biriyani outlet near Tiruvallur bus stand. Raja lived in a room near his workplace and share the room with a co-worker, Rohit Sharma.

On Tuesday, when both of them did not turn up for work, other workers went to the room and found Raja lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Police said that a dumbbell was lying next to the deceased and the co-worker had fled the room.

Police suspect Rohit to have attacked Raja with the dumbbell, murdering him. The body was moved to a government hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.