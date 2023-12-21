Guduvanchery residents want police to unblock GST Road pedestrian crossing

CHENNAI: The residents of Guduvanchery suffer since the crossing on GST Road is blocked by the police and are forced to walk a kilometre extra to cross the road.

The Nandivaram-Guduvacanchery panchayat is in the Chengalpattu district and more than two lakh people live in the area.

Nandivaram is located on the East side of the National Highway and Guduvanchery is located on the West side of the National highway.

The school and college students of Guduvanchery who need to visit Nandivaram normally travel on their cycle and cross the National Highway.

Similarly, the people who need to visit the Guduvanchery railway station, Registrar Office, and banks travel from Nandivaram and have to cross the National Highway.

The crossing was used by the people for many years and the police were present to control the traffic.

During the festival seasons, the police block the crossing to control the traffic since the crowd is not manageable.

Now for the past few months, the police have blocked the crossing permanently and have asked the residents to travel an extra kilometre to cross the NH.

“Since the crossing is closed with barricades the school children are now lifting their cycles and jumping over the barricades as they are not ready to pedal their cycles an extra kilometre. This has led to many accidents,” said Dinesh from Guduvanchery.

The residents feel that the police should open the crossing again since it would be helpful for all of them.

However, the police sources said that the crossing was blocked due to the new bus terminus works in Kilambakkam. The police said they will look into the possibilities to make travel smooth for the residents.