GST Road jam-packed due to road widening works in Irumbuliyur

CHENNAI: Traffic was hit on the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road on Thursday morning following the road widening work in Irumbuliyur. The commuters said the traffic police failed to ensure proper planning to regulate the traffic. They opined that the police should have diverted the vehicles coming from Chengalpattu to the Vandalur Outer Ring Road or the Vandalur-Walajabad Road.

The highways department decided to widen the Irumbuliyur flyover to control the traffic on the GST Road and the work is in progress. In the meantime, a new service road is being constructed for the vehicles to make a turn in Perungalathur while coming from Vandalur. As the department has taken up both works simultaneously, the GST Road has become narrow for a few meters thus resulting in snail-paced vehicular movement.

During the peak hours in the morning, the vehicles were queued up to four kilometres from Vandalur. Dinesh, a resident of Perungalathur, said it took more than 20 minutes to get down from the Perungalathur flyover and another 20 minutes to reach Tambaram on Thursday morning. The work is expected to be completed within a week but the commuters want an immediate solution as most of them rely on the bus services because the EMUs are cancelled during the weekends.