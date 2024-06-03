Group show weaves together diverse artistic narratives at‘Threads of Time’ at Dakshina Chitra

CHENNAI: The exhibition ‘Threads of Time’ at DakshinaChitra Museum Collection is a harmonious convergence of multiple voices, each artwork resonating with its own distinct story. The title aptly reflects the essence of the show, as the exhibited works span across various periods, offering a rich tapestry of artistic expression.

Among the showcased pieces are creations by renowned artists such as Venkatapathy, dating back to 1969, alongside contemporary works by Veerasanthanam from 2016. This mix underscores the diverse origins and styles of the artists, with each piece contributing to the vibrant mosaic of the exhibition.

From figurative to abstract, and conceptual to beyond, the exhibited artworks transcend conventional boundaries of the artistic lexicon. A.P. Santhanaraj, Veerasanthanam, Yusuf Arakkal, and Alphonso Arul Doss skillfully juxtapose figurative elements with abstraction, while C. Douglas, Vipta Kapadia, and Anil Gaikwad explore the synthesis of colours, forms, and shapes drawn from abstract expressionism on their canvases.

Curated by visual artist RM Palaniappan from the DakshinaChitra Museum contemporary painting collection, the selected works delve into themes ranging from rural landscapes and human emotions to religious occasions, rituals, nature, and mythology. Having been part of the collection archive for an extended period, the exhibition provides a timely opportunity for these treasures to be shared with the audience. The exhibition is on till June 28 at Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum.