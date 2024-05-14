Groped while riding, woman falls off bike in Tondiarpet; suffers injuries

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old woman suffered injuries due to a fall from her bike after a man groped her while riding her scooter on Vaidhyanathan bridge, Tondiarpet on Monday night.

The woman, a resident of Korukkupet lives with her two teenage daughters and her mother and works at a two wheeler showroom in the neighborhood.

On Monday night, she was riding back home from work when the incident happened around 9 pm.

While riding along Vaidhyanathan bridge, a man on a bike who was trailing her had pinched her hip and fled away.

Startled by his act, the woman lost control of her scooter and suffered a fall.

Passerby rushed to her aid and moved her to a hospital nearby where she was treated for her injuries. After her treatment, she filed a complaint with RK Nagar police, who are investigating.