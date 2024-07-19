Green chilli and garlic get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable prices on July 19 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of green chilli and garlic at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Friday, fell drastically.

Till July 14, a kg of green chillies was being sold for Rs 40 but the price doubled to Rs 90 the very next day. While it was stable for the last four days, today, the price of green chillies dropped to Rs 40 per kg, a 50 rupee difference.

Garlic rate too has been witnessing fluctuations. On May 20, a kg of garlic was sold at 360 rupees. Since then the price kept dropping and rising, but it was within the range of 300 to 360 rupees.

Today, however, garlic is being sold for Rs 280 per kg, marking a steep decrease in its price.

On the other hand, a kg of drumsticks were sold for 90 rupees yesterday; today it is being sold for 80 rupees.

Similarly, Ooty carrot cost 80 rupees yesterday, while today it is being sold for 70 rupees.

A kg of lemon was sold at Rs 100 on Thursday while today it's price has dropped to Rs 110.